FCA issues warning notice against Crispin Odey

The notice, sent on 24 September and published today (1 November), alleges breaches of the FCA's code of conduct between December 2021 and November 2022, when Odey was at his eponymous firm Odey Asset Management (OAM) and held senior manager functions and responsibilities. The watchdog detailed that following a final written notice given to Odey in February 2021 in relation to inappropriate behaviour, OAM scheduled a disciplinary hearing on the matter to assess any breaches of the notice. Odey Wealth Management files for voluntary liquidation However, Odey used his majority shareho...