Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role

Le Messurier joins after more than 16 years as director at Odey Wealth Management, initially at the Channel Islands arm, before becoming director at the UK and Channel Islands divisions in 2015. At Odey Wealth, he was initially responsible for construction and monitoring of a plethora of risk-rates model portfolios, before becoming the firm's risk officer in 2016. Former Odey Wealth investment director resurfaces at Waverton The director left Odey Wealth in April 2024, following the announcement last October that Odey Wealth was set to wind down amid allegations of sexual miscondu...