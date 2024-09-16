Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role

Shaun Le Messurier joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Asset Risk Consultants Research has appointed Shaun Le Messurier as client director.

Le Messurier joins after more than 16 years as director at Odey Wealth Management, initially at the Channel Islands arm, before becoming director at the UK and Channel Islands divisions in 2015. At Odey Wealth, he was initially responsible for construction and monitoring of a plethora of risk-rates model portfolios, before becoming the firm's risk officer in 2016.  Former Odey Wealth investment director resurfaces at Waverton The director left Odey Wealth in April 2024, following the announcement last October that Odey Wealth was set to wind down amid allegations of sexual miscondu...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Investors split on whether AI investment case can justify Magnificent Seven's cap-ex growth

Barclays clamours for tax reliefs to revive UK equity market competitiveness

More on People moves

Head of GAM Systematic Chris Longworth exits
People moves

Head of GAM Systematic Chris Longworth exits

Replaced by Erk Subasi

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role
People moves

Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role

Shaun Le Messurier joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 September 2024 • 1 min read
Newton IM deputy multi-asset CIO Paul Brain retires after four-decade career
People moves

Newton IM deputy multi-asset CIO Paul Brain retires after four-decade career

20 years at the firm

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 16 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot