Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years

Freedom of Information request

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

A total of zero non-financial misconduct cases have been opened, closed or resulted in enforcement action by the Financial Conduct Authority since January 2023, Investment Week can reveal.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by Investment Week to the regulator, there have been no active cases on the matter between January 2023 and March 2025. No cases have been opened, closed or resulted in either no action or any form of enforcement action whatsoever on non-financial misconduct, the FOI request found. FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry The response followed steps taken by the FCA back in 2023 to target non-financial misconduct in the industry, after the high-profile scandal involving disgraced hedge fund manager Crispin Od...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

IW 30: VCTs three decades on and the need for reform to secure their longevity

More on Diversity

The DEI domino effect: Why we cannot ignore the backlash from across the pond
Diversity

The DEI domino effect: Why we cannot ignore the backlash from across the pond

Not about virtue signalling but smart governance

Daniel Taylor
clock 17 April 2025 • 4 min read
Friday Briefing: The role of individuals in 'accelerating action'
Diversity

Friday Briefing: The role of individuals in 'accelerating action'

Friday Briefing

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 10 March 2025 • 4 min read
One Loud Voice summit: Female leadership disparity is a 'machine that needs to be fixed'
Diversity

One Loud Voice summit: Female leadership disparity is a 'machine that needs to be fixed'

Marking International Women's Day

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 06 March 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot