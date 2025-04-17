Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years

A total of zero non-financial misconduct cases have been opened, closed or resulted in enforcement action by the Financial Conduct Authority since January 2023, Investment Week can reveal.
According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by Investment Week to the regulator, there have been no active cases on the matter between January 2023 and March 2025. No cases have been opened, closed or resulted in either no action or any form of enforcement action whatsoever on non-financial misconduct, the FOI request found. FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry The response followed steps taken by the FCA back in 2023 to target non-financial misconduct in the industry, after the high-profile scandal involving disgraced hedge fund manager Crispin Od...
