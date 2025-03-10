Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m

The parent company of Odey Asset Management, Odey Asset Management Group (OAMG), has posted a loss of £1.9m for the year to 5 April 2024.
This marks a significant reduction when compared to the £4.6m in losses posted in the previous financial year, as reported in February 2024. Odey Wealth Management files for voluntary liquidation The accounts also noted that OAMG was reinstated as a member of Odey AM, and the executive committee of the asset management firm "continue to either wind-down or dispose of the investment funds managed across the Odey group of companies", said Crispin Odey, the sole remaining director of the company. Additionally, he noted the firm has "retained significant cash balances and other liquid ...
