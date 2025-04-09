Odey Holdings' losses slow down to £2m in 2024

Odey Holdings, the parent company of several subsidiaries including Odey Asset Management Group (OAMG), has reported losses of £2m for the year ending 5 April 2024.
This marked a slowdown from the £35m in losses posted the year before, according to the group's accounts released on Tuesday (8 April). Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m Last year's losses were mostly due to costs associated with the winding down or disposal of the investment funds managed across the Odey group of companies. In addition, the group's shareholder capital and reserves declined from £31.3m in 2023 to £29.3m last year. The group consists of Odey Holdings and its subsidiaries, including OAMG, which is the parent company of Odey Asset Managem...
