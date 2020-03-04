Boston Consulting Group
BCG: When will Google and Amazon move into funds space?
Disruptors move in on asset management
Investors turn bearish as 73% predict recession
Expect an average TSR of 5.6% over the next three years
Silverfinch launches MiFID II data solution
Comes into force January 2018
Muzinich's Hyland: The prospects for EM debt in 2015
Warren Hyland, lead portfolio manager of the Muzinich Emerging Market Short Duration fund, analyses the performance of emerging market debt and prospects for 2015.
When global reverts to regional
With globalisation under pressure, Samy Chaar, strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Management, asks if a new mantra of regionalisation and non-dollar currency trading could become the norm