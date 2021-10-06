The newly-created role marks the next step in the firm's support of climate transition objectives across its investment universe, including in private markets.

Bernasconi, who joined the firm on 1 October, will be responsible for scaling up LOIM's climate products and solutions.

He has previously worked at UBS in London, and the Boston Consulting Group in New York and Paris.

Bernasconi most recently served as managing director of innovative finance at The Rockefeller Foundation in New York, where he managed a ‘Zero Gap' portfolio, which mobilised capital towards the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs).

"Globally, investor appetite for natural climate solutions is surging and this is good news as 50% of our global economy depends on natural capital, and nature has the potential to deliver over a third of emissions reductions to 2030, if it is harnessed appropriately," said Dr. Christopher Kaminker, group head of sustainable investment research and strategy at Lombard Odier.

"Lorenzo brings a rare blend of knowledge and experience that will support us immensely as we continue to expand our climate and natural capital offering across asset classes," he added.

Bernasconi is also a founding chair of non-profit intermediary - Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator. The body recently helped launch the LEAF Coalition, the most significant public-private partnership, to date, that has worked to protect tropical forests through voluntary carbon markets.

Hubert Keller, co-senior managing partner of Lombard Odier, added: "The climate and nature positive transitions that the world's economy will go through is possibly the largest untapped investment opportunity around. As investors, we are determined to provide scalable and mainstream opportunities for our clients to position capital to benefit from these transitions."