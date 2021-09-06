Backgrounds, brains, and the business case for diversity﻿

Companies need to look beyond gender and ethnicity

The pandemic will teach us many lessons. Acting as a ‘portal', as writer Arundhati Roy evocatively points out, it has highlighted some grave failings embedded within our current economic system.

Yet it has simultaneously allowed us to glimpse toward a greener, fairer, more inclusive society; one that values community and embraces the inherent resilience that comes from difference.

However, while Covid-19 may have reinvigorated collective interest in diversity and inclusion, we should remember that there has been many a false diversity dawn.

For all the positivity around the inclusiveness of hybrid and flexible working, future progress is far from guaranteed; both the moral and the business case need to be sharpened and wielded in equal force.

The moral case is irrefutable

The business case, however, is not clear cut at this point. Endless studies point to diverse boards and teams enhancing decision making and organisational performance. Take this one from Boston Consulting Group, or this one from the Said Business School, or this one from the Harvard Business Review. There are many, many others - including D&I blockbusters Delivering through diversity and Diversity wins from McKinsey.

Yet these are far from the whole story. Statistics can be mined for predetermined results; they can say whatever we want them to. Less maliciously, they just might not infer causation or be drawn from a useful sample or timeframe. As diversity ambassadors we owe it to ourselves and our cause to interrogate all the data, and to not cherry-pick the studies that suit.

For example, Katherine Klein, Edward H. Bowman professor of management at Wharton and the vice dean of the Wharton Social Impact Initiative, found that: "Rigorous, peer-reviewed studies suggest that companies do not perform better when they have women on the board. Nor do they perform worse. Depending on which meta-analysis you read, board gender diversity either has a very weak relationship with board performance or no relationship at all."

Alex Edmans, professor of finance at London Business School and academic director of the Centre for Corporate Governance also concurs. Giving evidence to a UK Parliamentary Committee on Corporate Governance he states that "the evidence base for diversity improving performance is much weaker than stated [by the Committee]".

So if you actually delve into peer-reviewed academic literature the picture is much muddier than the average diversity ambassador would have you believe. It is not that there is not a business case for diversity; there absolutely is. It is just that it has yet to be credibly proven.

There could be many explanations for this, but one is that even some of the leading companies have merely opted to do the bare minimum when designing inclusive policies and hiring practices - though in many cases even this low bar has not been met (think 30% Club).

If companies place a ‘white male fit' straitjacket on their diversity efforts, as opposed to embracing firm-wide cultural change, is it really that surprising then that the longed-for diversity benefits fail to meaningfully show up?

Another potential explanation is that we are only measuring superficial diversity traits or diversity characteristics in isolation.

By thinking of it in its siloed constituent parts, we have placed far too big a burden on the few female and ethnic minority representatives on executive boards to prove that diversity positively influences the bottom line.

Unfortunately, there is currently no unified and accepted way of measuring diversity of thought.

Diversity of thought and the brochure effect

"The thing that is important is the thing that is not seen." - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

Compounding matters is the fact diversity is not always visible. Lower socioeconomic backgrounds, neurodiversity and LGBTQ+ do not typically reveal themselves as plainly as gender or race and ethnicity, for example.

This points to something we call the brochure effect. By this we mean that improving gender and ethnicity balance, while hugely important, might only help ‘perceived' diversity - and unless backgrounds and broader diversity characteristics are considered as well, focusing only on them will not necessarily result in more diverse thinking.

Instead, a more holistic view of diversity is required; one that focuses on achieving genuine organisational cognitive diversity.

Take an executive board that has an equal gender balance.

If you have not simultaneously tried to improve other diversity factors - like socioeconomics or neurodiversity - you could easily end up with groupthink as the overall group has likely been educated and taught to think in the same way.

Equally, their lived cultural and social experiences might be eerily similar.

Ethnicity is not altogether different as any divergence in cultural perspective could be easily outweighed by having been through the same, privileged schooling system, for example.

Life in the fast lane: What really goes on in my neurodivergent brain

Using each diversity characteristic as a proxy for cognitive diversity, without factoring in the noise created by all the other variables, is naïve and risks undermining the whole diversity and inclusion agenda.

It is worth repeating the point that this is because studies looking solely at gender will fail to control for privilege or neurodiversity and so on.

At best, we will conflate and exaggerate the benefits; at worst - and far more likely - we could misrepresent and under-sell diversity's true benefits.

As co-chairs of the Social Mobility workstream at the Diversity Project, it is people's backgrounds, upbringings and class that most interests us; however, the logic of our argument reads across to the less-tended to diversity traits already mentioned.

Socioeconomic background, for example, generally only reveals itself through accents, cultural cues, a lack of polish and confidence, housing (ie geographic affluence both from childhood and through professional life), and educational reference points.

Until we start thinking about diversity of thought more deeply, we will continue to underweight its importance and certainly will not figure out how to achieve it.

Leaders and hiring managers must fully and consciously embrace the idea of there being worth in perspectives and neural wiring that are markedly different from the ‘norm'.

Starting with this in mind, as opposed to what your website or brochure might look like, is the only legitimate way of tackling these issues to move beyond tick-boxes and flimsy notions of ‘perceived cultural fit'.

Maybe a thought experiment will help us get our collective heads around cognitive diversity.

Imagine a circle. The circle represents an individual - so think of a colleague, a friend or a loved one.

Now populate the circle with a few different coloured dots based on some of their characteristics. Red for male, blue for female. Yellow for white British and green for ethnic minority (we will simplify for example purposes).

Now add a purple dot if they are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Add a pink one if they are neurodiverse. Add an orange one, a grey one or a black one if they are from a low, middle or high socioeconomic background. Add a brown one for disability.

If you know the person pretty well, you should be able to get quite far with this and might have a reasonable number of coloured dots.

This is not a personal competition to become as multi-coloured and multi-dimensional as possible; we are, simply, who we are.

The point about diversity is that at the group level we want to overlay as much colour as possible; so if we are overweight in certain hues we could and should seek to counterbalance implied diversity dominance where one colour stands out.

The problem for organisations is that they do not know their employees intimately - they cannot answer many of these questions as they have not invested the time and energy in collecting the right data.

There will undoubtedly be many hidden dyslexic, autistic, ADHD, OCD, and other neurodiverse individuals within every business.

The same will be true for socially deprived and less-privileged upbringings and other less-obvious diversity traits.

This is why Andy Haldane's (chief economist at the Bank of England) productivity workstream of the recently initiated City of London Corporation-led taskforce on social mobility in financial and professional services is so crucial.

The group, commissioned by HM Treasury and the department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will "produce a productivity analysis to build the business case for increasing socio-economic diversity at senior levels in financial and professional services".

Referring to social mobility specifically, Dr Lee Elliott-Major - professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, former CEO of the Sutton Trust, argues that: "Greater social mobility is beneficial to society in a number of ways. Improved social mobility leads to better matches between people and jobs, as the talents of all members of society are recognised and nurtured, and barriers to accessing jobs are reduced."

Working in isolation will not help us figure out if this is true. It is also counter-intuitive; akin to playing a form of Diversity Top Trumps.

Data collection and measuring what matters

Social mobility is undeniably a complex issue. It is hard to define, and even harder to tackle.

Yet promoting it should not be about pitting one group against another.

Instead, as with diversity more broadly, it is about embracing everyone's full potential and understanding that the best diamonds often come with raw edges.

Our brains and backgrounds represent sedimentary-like diversity layers; just as with geological data though, we will not uncover anything of value by merely scratching the surface.

Our job as diversity advocates and leaders across the industry is to make sure those from less privileged backgrounds get a fair shot at success and feel like they belong in the investment and savings industry.

Or rather, to reassure them that their unique perspectives matter and can make a valuable contribution.

The muddy definitions of socioeconomic status and origins should not be used as an excuse or something to hide behind.

We all recognise privilege when we see it and experience it; we all innately understand the class system to a far deeper level than any one of us can convey verbally or in writing.

It should therefore not be a stretch to understand that some people's achievements are more impressive than others, based purely on their starting points.

FCA moves to force firms to 'comply or explain' diversity targets This is to say that not all A grades are created equal, and contextual hiring and early-career performance evaluation is crucial.

To help, the Social Mobility Commission has created a toolkit for employers that provides practical guidance on how to encourage inclusion, as well as data measurement advice.

It specifies four key questions to collect voluntary data on: main household earner parental occupation at age 14; type of school attended at age 11-16; free school meal eligibility; and highest parental qualification.

Taken together, these metrics give a rich sense of someone's background and upbringing.

Interestingly, the UK's civil service also ask employees to subjectively self-certify their origins.

The Diversity Project's Diversity Data Guide and Holding up the mirror report are also helpful resources.

Trust, clunky systems and behavioural resistance to form filling are clear barriers to data collection, which is often used as an excuse for not asking all four questions (if any are being asked at all, that is!). We strongly urge that all four are asked as, while asking only one (and if so the SMC advises parental occupation at age 14) is a reasonable proxy, this leaves much room for error and inaccuracy.

To capture such a complex and messy issue with just one question seems a stretch.

Our premise is that once employees have taken the time to engage in filling in diversity data, a few more simple-to-answer questions should not hinder completion rates.

It is building employees' trust and getting past the initial behavioural hurdle that is the hard part.

A key priority for us is therefore to ensure there is enough industry-wide awareness, engagement and determination to collect consistent data.

Only then can we get an accurate reflection of where we stand today and then actively monitor, track and encourage representative progression rates of cohorts throughout the business and industry.

As for new recruits, our revised (and ambitious) targets stipulate that within five years Diversity Project member firms must have 80 per cent of their intern and graduate intake as non-privately educated.

This figure, while ambitious, still allows for over-representation of just under three times. In addition, we ask that all firms collect socioeconomic data and run at least one programme or initiative aimed at tackling social mobility.

HR Moneyball and people portfolio theory

Perhaps the greatest irony in all of this is investment managers' failure to grasp cognitive diversity and understand its full potential.

An industry perfectly equipped to analyse its greatest asset with far more rigour has seemingly chosen to look the other way. In an FT article, the BoE's Haldane pointed out the very same diversification benefits we espouse to our clients apply in equal force to the people within in our businesses - in particular, our investment and analyst desks.

Adding another privately-educated individual, however bright, female and/or ethnically diverse, to an already lopsided team might not help in that ever-elusive search for alpha.

Furthermore, as we mechanise parts of the investment process, the value of technical valuation skills goes down.

More quant-minded individuals might find their talents garner more success in data science and analysis, while more qualitative-minded people could suddenly find ways to use their creativity, intuition and people skills to analyse investments within ever-changing industry and economic backdrops.

They might also find a new lease of life and opportunity once some of the more computational elements of investing have been automated and arbitraged away.

Beyond the investment floor, we can better tap into individuals' true potential in all functions and departments.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report backs this up, showing that creativity, emotional intelligence, collaboration, critical thinking and people skills are all essential skills for successful workers of the future.

Many of these traits align well with long overlooked diversity hiring pools, including socioeconomic origin.

FCA diversity plans: 'My client said, don't let them know you're gay' In some cases, this might mean searching out ‘misfits', as Steve Jobs famously called them in Apple's iconic 1984 advert.

Recognising that people with different experiences and backgrounds can add an additional perspective when generating ideas, as well as sharpen critical thinking when making decisions.

Our, perhaps more politically correct way of framing this, would be think in Michael Lewis's Moneyball terms - understanding that the ‘polished' talent pool is saturated and over-researched, and perhaps the less well-trodden pool offers more upside.

There is another, more humane, way of looking at the productivity conundrum though.

Stripping everything else away, an inclusive environment is about getting the best out of individuals; allowing them to show up as their best, authentic selves.

If we do not create cultures that allow for and cultivate this, we will end up with monocultures where individual difference is stamped out and the end results trend toward a muted average.

As Anthropologist Margaret Mead put it: "If we are to achieve a richer culture, rich in contrasting values, we must recognize the whole gamut of human potentialities, and so weave a less arbitrary social fabric, one in which each diverse human gift will find a fitting place."

Quite.

As we wait for the business case to strengthen - and it only will when we stop thinking and analysing diversity in silos - some firms will make an educated leap of faith.

Backed up by solid moral reasoning, they will likely gain a competitive advantage. After all, if people really are our greatest asset, we should probably start acting like it.