Tikehau Capital creates 11-member asset management advisory board

The members will provide their expertise on topics related to human capital, gender balance and diversity

Alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital has created an 11-member advisory board with expertise across the different wealth and asset management fields as well as in consulting and academia.

The board members come from seven different countries and will advise Tikehau Capital senior management on strategy, business development, systems management and governance.

The members will also provide their expertise on topics related to distribution, investing, risk management, human capital, gender balance and diversity.

Tikehau Capital makes double promotions in latest UK push

The members of the advisory board are:

• Gianluca La Calce, CEO at Siref; head of strategic marketing and products coordination of Intesa San Paolo Private Banking (Milan, Italy)

• José Cloquell, head of co-Investments and illiquid alternatives at Banca March (Madrid, Spain)

• Davide Elli, head of multimanager and alternative investments at Fideuram 2 Investmenti SGR (Milan, Italy)

• Dirk Goergen, executive committee member, management board member and head of global coverage and responsible for sales management at DWS (Frankfurt, Germany)

• Goh Mui Hong, executive director and CEO of Singapore Consortium Investment Management and former president and CEO at ST Asset Management (Singapore)

• Jason Lamin, founder and CEO at Lenox Park Solutions (Austin, TX, USA)

• Lionel Martellini, director of the EDHEC-Risk Institute and professor of finance at EDHEC Business School (Nice, France)

• Juan Antonio Roche Gonzalez, head of product offering and executive committee member at Banca March (Madrid, Spain)

• Bruno de Saint Florent, partner in charge of the financial services practice monitor at Deloitte; former partner Oliver Wyman and managing director at Boston Consulting Group (Paris, France)

• Natacha Valla, dean at Sciences Po School of Management and Innovation; former deputy director-General for Monetary Policy, European Central Bank (Paris, France)

• Rob Williams, director at Temasek; member of Temasek Investment Group; board member of several portfolio companies of Temasek (London, UK)

The asset management advisory board will join the existing international advisory board, and supervisory board of Tikehau Capital in providing expertise and direction to the group's activities, external growth and internal management.

"We believe in a critical and original way of thinking and we are convinced that the diversity of backgrounds and profiles feeds into this approach," said Thomas Friedberger, CEO and co-chief investment officer of Tikehau Investment Management.

"I am looking forward to working with these exceptional resources and I am confident that Tikehau Capital's external and internal growth in asset management will benefit greatly from the advisory board, and the investment strategies and convictions of our teams will be enriched as a result."