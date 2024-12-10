IA-backed Global Investment Management Summit 2025 launches to showcase UK

Taking place on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 June at the iconic Guildhall in London, leading figures from the UK fund management industry will join together to host major international investors at this exclusive summit.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, commented: "The Global Investment Management Summit provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate the expertise of the UK investment management industry to a global audience, highlighting the critical role our industry plays in supporting the global economy.

"Alongside our members, the City of London and the Department for Business and Trade, this event highlights the UK's position as a leading hub for investment management and its commitment to delivering long-term value to its clients, while driving innovation and growth."

Now in its second year, the event will once again be run by Marketing in Partnership (MiP), an Arc sister brand of Investment Week. The Global Investment Management Summit will return to the iconic Guildhall in London.

Sponsors for this flagship event in 2025 will include: Amundi Technology (Technology Partner), Aviva Investors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Jupiter Asset Management, Legal and General, PIMCO, RBC BlueBay Asset Management, Royal London Asset Management, State Street Global Advisors, and Vanguard.

Against a fast-moving backdrop of shifting geopolitical forces and a transitioning global economy, GIMS will feature key members of the UK government and leading thinkers from the worlds of central banking, business, academia and technology to explore the key developments shaping the future of global investment.

Over half the world's population went to the polls this year. 2025 will be the year in which investors begin to analyse the impact on investment strategies and the summit will provide valuable UK and international perspectives at this pivotal moment.

Sessions at GIMS will also focus on product development and how the industry is meeting investors' changing needs, including how new technologies are driving innovation in the asset management sector.

The summit agenda will include panel discussions with CEOs from the sponsoring groups, along with a plethora of external speakers, interactive workshop sessions and opportunities for delegates to network with peers from across the globe.