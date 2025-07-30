UK investors back defence over AI for the rest of 2025

Over half of UK retail investors have stated that defence will outperform all other sectors over the next six months, overtaking AI.
According to research by investment platform IG, defence was backed by 55% of its UK clients, who argued that the sector would deliver the strongest growth over the next six months. This was higher than the 45% who chose AI-related industries. They were followed by semiconductor equipment at 29%. HANetf launches Indo-Pacific defence ETF Six months ago, AI (40%) beat defence (37%) to the top spot. In the UK, BAE Systems shares are up 53.6% year-to-date, while Rolls Royce is up 75.8% and Babcock's stock has increased by 103.4%, according to data from MarketWatch. Chris Beaucha...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes