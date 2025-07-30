UK investors back defence over AI for the rest of 2025

According to research by investment platform IG, defence was backed by 55% of its UK clients, who argued that the sector would deliver the strongest growth over the next six months. This was higher than the 45% who chose AI-related industries. They were followed by semiconductor equipment at 29%. HANetf launches Indo-Pacific defence ETF Six months ago, AI (40%) beat defence (37%) to the top spot. In the UK, BAE Systems shares are up 53.6% year-to-date, while Rolls Royce is up 75.8% and Babcock's stock has increased by 103.4%, according to data from MarketWatch. Chris Beaucha...