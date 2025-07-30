UK investors back defence over AI for the rest of 2025

British defence firms' shares rising in value

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Over half of UK retail investors have stated that defence will outperform all other sectors over the next six months, overtaking AI.

According to research by investment platform IG, defence was backed by 55% of its UK clients, who argued that the sector would deliver the strongest growth over the next six months.  This was higher than the 45% who chose AI-related industries. They were followed by semiconductor equipment at 29%. HANetf launches Indo-Pacific defence ETF Six months ago, AI (40%) beat defence (37%) to the top spot. In the UK, BAE Systems shares are up 53.6% year-to-date, while Rolls Royce is up 75.8% and Babcock's stock has increased by 103.4%, according to data from MarketWatch. Chris Beaucha...

