Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)
Asset and cash management
Royal London Asset Management is a UK-based investment management company with assets under management of more than £101bn. Headquartered in London, the company has more than 2,900 employees working across seven sites in UK and Ireland.
RLAM offers investment management (mutual funds, active and passive portfolio management) as well asset allocation for a wide range of clients.
RLAM's clients include listed companies, pension schemes, local authorities, educational establishments, charities, wealth managers, financial advisers and multi-managers.
The firm invests across all major asset classes, including the UK and overseas equities, government bonds, investment grade and high-yield corporate bonds, property and cash.
Founded in 1988, RLAM is a wholly owned, autonomous subsidiary of UK mutual insurer Royal London Group.
RLAM launches global sustainable equity fund
George Crowdy joins from Janus Henderson
Multi-managers pile into UK equities at highest allocation since Brexit referendum
2019 General Election result also key factor
New year, old problems: The macro outlook for 2020
Heightened volatility here to stay
Pridham Report: 2019 flows 'well below average' despite positive Q4
BlackRock top the tables
Anderson Strathern AM names new CEO to succeed John Brett
Firm plans further hires in 2020
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
Partner Insight: Applying ESG analysis to corporate bonds
Martin Foden, Head of Credit Research at Royal London Asset Management, explains how ESG and credit analysis must be integrated to achieve superior investment returns.
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
Winners of the Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2019
Gongs for RLAM, Triodos and Rathbones
Pridham Report: 'Tough' Q3 for fund groups amid Woodford and Brexit
BlackRock top by both gross and net retail sales
Fund managers slow to ditch LIBOR-linked benchmarks
Bank of England urges users to 'accelerate' transition
BlackRock tops FE's latest Crown-rated list in reshuffle
Firm has 12 funds in new standings
RLAM adds pair of analysts to responsible investment team
Reporting to Ashley Hamilton Claxton
SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment
Non-executive directors
CFA UK: Moving beyond 'old hat' diversity issues
Keeping up with changing times
UK-domiciled funds suffer £5bn outflows in March as Brexit fears weigh on sentiment
Data from Morningstar Direct
Open-ended property funds could be a 'car crash', warn fund selectors
Warning of fund suspensions in the event of a no-deal Brexit
The most consistent 'veteran' managers over the past decade
Investment Week research
RLAM fund charges to rise as firm switches to single fixed fee
'Clearer and simpler for customers to understand'
RLAM boosts wholesale team with JPMAM hire
Relationship manager for London discretionary sales
RLAM sees record inflows of £4.1bn in 'turbulent' 2018
Financial results
Royal London AM lead the way at 2019 UK Lipper Fund Awards
All the winners revealed
RLAM, Vanguard, Fundsmith: The best-selling funds of 2018
Six global names among top ten sellers
RLAM unveils multi-asset fund for Greetham
Targeted returns of cash plus 4%