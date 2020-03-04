Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)

Asset and cash management

Royal London Asset Management is a UK-based investment management company with assets under management of more than £101bn. Headquartered in London, the company has more than 2,900 employees working across seven sites in UK and Ireland.

RLAM offers investment management (mutual funds, active and passive portfolio management) as well asset allocation for a wide range of clients.

RLAM's clients include listed companies, pension schemes, local authorities, educational establishments, charities, wealth managers, financial advisers and multi-managers.

The firm invests across all major asset classes, including the UK and overseas equities, government bonds, investment grade and high-yield corporate bonds, property and cash.

Founded in 1988, RLAM is a wholly owned, autonomous subsidiary of UK mutual insurer Royal London Group.