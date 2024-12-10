Allianz and Amundi halt M&A talks - reports

Ends months of reported conversations

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

Allianz and Amundi have put the kibosh on talks of a tie-up after an apparent failure to align interests.

Last week (4 December), Bloomberg reported that Amundi had been holding intermittent discussions with Allianz for months about a potential deal. Amundi in talks to acquire AllianzGI - reports However, the asset managers have paused discussions about combining their asset management businesses, Reuters reports, with a spokesperson for Amundi confirming it was not in discussions with Allianz and declining to comment further.  Disagreements regarding the structure of an enlarged asset manager and who would assume control had proved a sticking point, the FT reported at the weekend. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

AXA IM completes two digital central bank money trials with ECB

Evelyn Partners drops Ninety One UK Alpha for Fidelity Special Sits

More on Companies

Allianz and Amundi halt M&A talks - reports
Companies

Allianz and Amundi halt M&A talks - reports

Ends months of reported conversations

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
AllianceBernstein set to sue Switzerland over $17bn Credit Suisse debt wipeout- reports
Companies

AllianceBernstein set to sue Switzerland over $17bn Credit Suisse debt wipeout- reports

Seeking $225m in damages

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
Tavistock: Acquisitions 'key step' in strategic refocus
Companies

Tavistock: Acquisitions 'key step' in strategic refocus

To be a ‘more significant’ asset manager

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot