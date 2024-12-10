Allianz and Amundi halt M&A talks - reports

Last week (4 December), Bloomberg reported that Amundi had been holding intermittent discussions with Allianz for months about a potential deal. Amundi in talks to acquire AllianzGI - reports However, the asset managers have paused discussions about combining their asset management businesses, Reuters reports, with a spokesperson for Amundi confirming it was not in discussions with Allianz and declining to comment further. Disagreements regarding the structure of an enlarged asset manager and who would assume control had proved a sticking point, the FT reported at the weekend. ...