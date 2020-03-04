Legal and General
Woodford adds FTSE 100 quartet to Income Focus fund
AIM exposure almost halved
Finding interesting opportunities in Europe's cyclicals
For most of the world, the economic recovery from the Global Financial Crisis has been weak compared to previous cycles.
LGIM names new CIO as Anton Eser departs
Sonja Laud new CIO
FTSE 100 falls in the face of trade war escalation fears
US-China trade war
LGBT Great launches industry inclusion tracker
iiBT will provide analysis of LGBT+ inclusion maturity across individual firms
LGIM's ETFs head Li: 2019 is going to be a big year for us
Plans to double ETF range
LGIM targets reluctant investors with campaign launch
Targeting cautious investors
Fund groups lobby government to close Aviva preference share loophole
Letter to economic secretary John Glen
Index tracking strategies need 'pragmatic replication' - LGIM's O'Brien
PARTNER INSIGHT: Since index funds were opened up to smaller investors in the 1990s, they have proved enduringly popular, with investors embracing the ability to track the market at relatively low cost.
Aviva Investors appoints industry veteran Craston as chair
Misselbrook stepping down after four years
LGIM chooses Dublin as European centre following Brexit vote
Unclear on job moves
Diversification, income, and growth: The merits of post-referendum property investment
In the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, the spotlight fell on UK property and those who invest in it, writes Michael Barrie, director of fund management - property, at Legal & General Investment Management.
LGIM's AUM up 18% despite Brexit volatility hitting profits
Total AUM £841.5bn at end of June
Update: LGIM removes fair value adjustment on £2.3bn UK Property fund
Met all post-Brexit redemption requests
What are the warnings signs for UK equities in Q2?
The UK economy has provided a relatively supportive backdrop for the consumer over the past year, who have benefitted from jobs growth, cheaper oil, and a near-zero inflationary environment.
HSBC GAM cuts fees on six ETFs as price war continues
Lowest TER now 5bps
L&G abolishes quarterly reporting from 2016
Follows calls from Schroders
LGIM raises management fee on £2.3bn UK Property fund
Reflects costs of running fund
LGIM reports 8% AUM rise; Parent to improve Cofunds 'operational efficiency'
Stronger retail showing
Schroders urges companies to move away from quarterly reporting
Writes to FTSE-350 companies
LGIM expands multi-index range with income trio
Legal & General Investment Management(LGIM) is launching a range of three multi-index income funds to meet growing demand for these kinds of vehicles.
Tracker price war continues with Fidelity's fresh fee cuts
Charges cut on seven-strong range
LGIM wins £13bn National Grid pension mandate
Acquisition of in-house asset manager