Over a quarter of younger investors own crypto as overall optimism on the rise in July

Optimism up from May figures

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Approximately 28% of 18-to 29-year-olds said they invest in crypto, according to research by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Insights Unit, in partnership with Find Out Now.

This marked a significant difference from only 8% of respondents aged between 55 and 64 years old who claimed to own cryptoassets. The survey was carried out on 2,619 UK retail investors on 16 July 2025, in the aftermath of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Mansion House speech. In addition, 76% of respondents aged between 18 and 29 said they would seek to use a UK Growth ISA, above the 51% average across all age groups, while 56% of those aged 30-39 said they expected to invest more in the next year. Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot O...

23 July 2025
Trustpilot