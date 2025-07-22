Partner Podcast: What clients really want from their managers

The multi-asset landscape is becoming more demanding, with clients expecting both performance and clarity. As portfolios grow more complex, the true differentiator is no longer just alpha generation—it's communication and trust.

For Honor Solomon, CEO for EMEA and Head of EMEA Retail Sales, at AllianceBernstein, it's important to ensure complex strategies are communicated in an appropriate way. "It has to be simple because we need to be thinking always about that client that the intermediary is speaking to," she says.

Solomon highlights the importance of chemistry in building client relationships: "They have to trust that we will treat that money as if it was our own and that comes from looking at the whites of the eyes. It comes from there being a connection, a trust developed".

Listen to the podcast to explore Solomon's insights into building solid client relationships.