Invesco Perpetual, based in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, is one of the largest investment managers in the UK. It is best known as a manager of equities and fixed income, but added multi-asset investment capability in 2013. The group is the UK arm of parent company Invesco, headquartered in the US city of Atlanta.

The group has more than 750 investment professionals serving international clients from offices in 20 countries. Invesco Perpetual was founded in 1973 by Sir Martyn Arbib as Perpetual. In 2000, the company became a member of the AMVESCAP Group, later renamed Invesco Ltd in 2008.

Since 2014, Invesco Perpetual has been a partner of the Investment20/20 initiative, created to promote and increase diversity in the fund management industry.