Investment Week launches inaugural Leaders List 2025 for fund selectors and wealth managers

We are pleased to be recognising the achievements of investment leaders including influential fund selectors, researchers, CIOs, multi-asset and wealth managers who can demonstrate impact at their firms and across the UK investment industry.

In a time of rapid change across the sector, we want to hear about the investment change-makers working to improve client outcomes and having a real impact on how the industry evolves.

Whether you are a newer entrant to the sector or have years of experience, we want to hear how you are adapting to new opportunities and challenges, improving the client journey at your firm, inspiring your team, as well as having an impact on the wider investment community and end investors. How are you using your influence and becoming a leading voice in the fund selection and wealth community?

Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a firm or industry colleague. Nominations close on Friday 17 January 2025.

Who can enter?

Entrants must be based in the UK and Ireland. They must be involved with fund selection or investment decisions impacting client portfolios or aimed at financial advisers.

We welcome entrants from the following firm types: wealth managers, discretionary fund managers, fund research and ratings providers, family offices, funds of funds/multi-managers, multi-asset and MPS managers, private banks, stockbrokers.

Job titles can include: chief investment officer, head of fund selection, head of investment strategy, head of multi-manager, head of research, DFM, investment analyst, investment director, investment manager, investment research manager, wealth manager, multi-asset or MPS manager.

How will the process work?

There will be a two-stage process for inclusion in the Investment Week Leaders List 2025: nominations and filling in a supporting questionnaire.

Nominations process:

Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a firm or industry colleague. At this point, we will only require the following information: name of nominee, job title, company name, email address, a couple of lines about why they are being nominated. You can nominate more than one person. We will not be publishing the full nomination list.

Please click here to nominate.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 17 January 2025.

Questionnaire process:

All nominees will then be contacted and asked to complete a short questionnaire to support their entry for the Investment Week Leaders List 2025. This will ask further questions about their career and current job responsibilities, as well as ask them to demonstrate their impact at company/industry level and with clients/investors. This must be completed by Friday 21 February.

What to include in the entry?

When asking nominees to complete their supporting questionnaire, we will ask them to consider some of the below areas. We do not need nominees to demonstrate impact in every area.

In particular, we will be looking for evidence of impact over the past 12 months. We also hope to use the list as a way of sharing ideas and inspiring others in the investment industry and beyond.

How are they driving best practice and responding to fresh opportunities and challenges within their teams/firms or across the industry?

How have they evolved their firms' structures or investment processes to include new areas of coverage, develop portfolios or support better client outcomes?

How are they using their influence with fund managers to encourage better outcomes for investors? This could be in areas including product design, disclosure, reporting or engagement.

How have they helped shape regulation or proposition development in areas like sustainable investing or private markets?

How have they promoted investing more widely or raised awareness of a particular asset class or style of investing?

How have they helped shaped recent investment regulation?

How have they effectively reached underserved clients/investors and made an impact?

How have they promoted the benefits of the investment industry as a diverse and inclusive place to work and how are they encouraging other fund selectors?

How will the final list entrants be selected?

The final list will be decided by the Investment Week team based on the quality of information provided on the entry forms. Only people who enter a questionnaire will be considered for the list. The judges' decision is final.

When will the list be published?

Investment Week will aim to publish the full list on www.investmentweek.co.uk in late March and it will be promoted widely across our social media channels as part of next year's 30th anniversary celebrations. We also hope to involve individuals who make the Leaders List closely with our editorial content and programme of events and awards judging throughout the year on Investment Week.

Please click here to nominate.

Please email [email protected] if you have any queries about the entry process.