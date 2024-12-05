Tulip Siddiq: FCA 'has gone too far in seeking to eliminate risk-taking'

Speaking in a pre-recorded message at the Investment Association conference on Tuesday (3 December), Siddiq said the government recognises "that the regulatory system has gone too far in seeking to eliminate risk taking". Tulip Siddiq stands firm against FCA 'name-and-shame' plans - reports Consequently, the Labour minister noted the government has issued the Financial Conduct Authority with a growth-focused remit, "making it clear that they should be regulating not just for the avoidance of risk, but for the creation of growth". She argued a robust but enabling regulatory regime ...