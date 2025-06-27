Aegon AM launches global income fund targeting MSCI ACWI

The high-conviction fund aims to provide an income equivalent to around 130% of the income return of the MSCI ACWI index over any seven-year period. Managed by the same team behind the $1bn Irish-domiciled Aegon Global Equity Income fund – Mark Peden, Douglas Scott and Robin Black – Aegon Global Income mirrors that fund's investment approach. FCA greenlights two further LTAFs for Aegon UK It focuses on a portfolio of companies judged good quality by the manager and capable of sustainably growing their dividends over time. These are firms with strong cash flows, stable balance ...