Join Investment Week in London to discuss the future of ETFs

Amundi, BNP Paribas, UBS and Research in Finance confirmed to speak

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 2 min read

Investment Week is delighted to announce a new half-day ETF event taking place on Wednesday 2 July at The Ned in London.

During this event, Investment Week will bring together ETF industry leaders, providers and investors to discuss key trends driving this sector and how this area could evolve in the future. Investment Week will be looking in depth at new product development, including in areas like active ETFs and thematic investments, as well as exploring how wealth managers are using ETFs in portfolios to help adapt to changing market conditions. A number of ETF providers will be presenting at this event, while there will also be plenty of time for networking so wealth managers can share ideas with p...

Join Investment Week in London to discuss the future of ETFs
Join Investment Week in London to discuss the future of ETFs

