multi-asset funds
HSBC UK unveils multi-asset funds shortlist
20 products selected
Franklin Templeton unveils multi-asset fund in first NURS launch
Franklin Global Targeted Strategies
PGIM looks to multi-asset funds for UK growth plans
Targeting intermediary market
BMO GAM's multi-manager team backs 'insanely cheap' Japan as Abe's reforms continue to take shape
Maintaining overweight position to the region
LGIM's Onuekwusi 'dials up' risk in multi-asset range
Bullish on risk assets
John Husselbee: Persisting with unicorns
Patience must be a watchword
Fidelity multi-asset team ploughs back into risk assets
Moves to overweight equities and fixed income
HSBC launches pair of global sustainable multi-asset funds
Medium to long-term capital growth
Fund flows: How has the UK landscape changed since 2000?
Fundscape analysis on fund distribution
BMO GAM to rename multi-manager funds and other strategies in 'important step for the business'
In line with adviser feedback
Quilter Investors CEO Simpson on life after the group's managed separation
Going it alone following OMGI split
Unigestion expands cross asset solutions team with two manager hires
Working in London and Geneva
Heartwood's Bishop replaces Stanes on Balanced Multi Asset fund
Stanes will continue to manage growth strategy
Revealed: Multi-managers' favourite funds and strategies in volatile Q1
Fixed income 'surprise winner'
Mixed asset funds favoured as FundsNetwork investors remain risk-averse
March sales figures revealed
Achieving value in multi-asset requires specialisation, says LGIM's Van den Heiligenberg
Focus: L&G Multi-Asset Target Return Fund
JOHCM unveils first multi-asset fund with income bias
‘Logical extension’ of firm’s long-only equity range
Industry Voice: Full Valuations Suggest Caution
At T.Rowe Price, we believe that while a broadening global economic recovery should continue to support markets into 2018, high asset valuations leave little cushion against unexpected market events. In this environment, bonds offer a counterweight to...
Fidelity's McQuaker: Equities rediscover their true nature
Seek areas that have fundamental value
FE reveals first risk-targeted multi-asset funds on Approved List
FE has added 21 risk-targeted multi-asset funds from six asset managers to its Approved List for the first time to help financial advisers select the "best of breed" vehicles for client portfolios.