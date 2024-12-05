FCA seeks to appoint bond consolidated tape provider

The Financial Conduct Authority has begun the process of appointing a bond consolidated tape (CT) provider, as the watchdog published a concession notice on Tuesday (3 December) setting out the steps ahead for running the tender process.
The move comes after the FCA revealed proposals in July last year to establish a consolidated tape in a bid to offer investors access to "clear and low-cost trading data". A consolidated tape would combine multiple sources of trading data into a single information stream, which the regulator argued will "increase transparency and access to trading data by lowering its cost and improving data quality". Four Graphs explaining 'what happened to the year of the bond' According to the FCA, the watchdog will publish draft tender documents on its procurement portal, Atamis, as well as hav...
