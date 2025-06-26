CCLA's Charlotte Ryland and Joe Hawkes: How to position for the end of the 90-day tariff pause

Every crisis has its prophets. US President Donald Trump’s April tariffs were no exception.
In the past months, many column inches have been written about the benefits of selling US shares and buying European shares or defence names like Rheinmetall. A key question now is: how should investors be positioned when the 90-day tariff pause ends on 9 July? In 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, traders piled into oil, gas and mining stocks. And during Covid, any companies that offered ‘remote' solutions attracted massive inflows. Zoom, Peloton, Deliveroo, you name it. Momentum is all about catching the next wave. But over longer time horizons, ‘quality shares' have been the ou...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes