7IM's Ben Kumar: When behavioural biases are not all they seem

Over the last decade or so, it has been fashionable to talk about irrational investors – the tendency for people not to do what a model of rationality would suggest.
The work of Thinking, Fast and Slow author Daniel Kahneman is usually mentioned; maybe Nudge author Richard Thaler. And often the perspective has been one where someone's ‘bias' is leading them away from the ‘correct behaviour'. The thing is, that is not quite right. The word ‘behaviour' muddles two things – what you do and who you are. Activity and identity. The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend? In other areas, we are really careful not to do that. An obvious example is with children. There are some activities we want to encourage for every child, whether it is wearing...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes