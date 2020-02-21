portfolio managers

Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra

Funds

Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra

One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers

clock 21 February 2020 •
What are the barriers facing women as portfolio managers?

Industry

What are the barriers facing women as portfolio managers?

New Financial report into workplace diversity

clock 31 October 2018 •
Trustpilot