Prusik hires former Columbia Threadneedle manager for new fund launch

Lim, whose last role was as an independent non-executive director on the board of Axiata Group, also spent 11 years at Columbia Threadneedle as an analyst and fund manager before leaving in 2018. During her time there, she played a lead role in integrating ESG philosophy into the firm's investment process alongside managing several Asian equity institutional mandates.

Prior to these roles, she was an instructor and assistant professor at the University of Singapore, and pursued a PhD from the University of Cambridge in innovation, technology management and sustainable business models. She remains a member of CFA UK's Investment Committee, where she provides thought leadership on ESG.

A spokesperson for Prusik said: "Lisa will be at the forefront of our sustainable investment process and is working towards the launch of a new product in Q2 2022, which will reflect both her conviction, passion and expertise in this area."