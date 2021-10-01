Investor returns, misperceptions and the art of active management

The latest Mind the Gap study from Morningstar shows that, over the last decade, investors lagged equivalent market returns by an average of 1.7% per year.

Compound this over a period of 10 years or more, and you end up foregoing a lot of money!

In 2011 a study from DALBAR's Quantitative Analysis and Investor Behaviour group (QAIB) showed that in the preceding two decades, the average investor in an equity mutual fund under-performed the S&P 500 index by 4.3% per year, while investors in bond funds lagged the Barclays US Aggregate Bond index by as much as 5.5% per annum.

Prior to the 2000's investor returns were even worse. While performance over the past decade has arguably been less severe, consistent underperformance remain.

Why such poor outcomes?

Excessive fees, processes underpinned by heuristics, the lack of repeatability, and a misalignment of interest, are perhaps some of the primary reasons behind poor long-term client outcomes.

The biggest cost to clients, however, has been the ‘timing and selection penalty' - ie: the cost of investing in a fund after a period of good performance and then selling it after a period of weak performance.

Poor execution is mostly a result of behavioural biases, a topic frequently discussed, but rarely practised.

The market - or more specifically, parties with a particular interest, which includes consultants, gate keepers, trustees, third party research providers, wealth managers and even academics - have proposed solutions to overcome poor client outcomes.

The typically acknowledged and accepted solutions include, diversifying away security specific risk, employment of passive indexing strategies and systematically rebalancing investor portfolios.

Taking these at face-value is, we believe, misguided and actually increases certain risks without addressing the fundamental problem.

Below we discuss the factors which we believe are crucial in order to deliver strong and consistent long-term results.

HNW investors' demand driving private equity growth When it comes to fund research and multi-manager investing, it is crucial investors buy a fund for the right reasons, not because it is performed well recently.

A significant amount of evidence shows that fundflows follow performance.

The typical fund investment is a mere three years which we would argue is way too short to prove or disprove a managers' competitive advantage or indeed its sustainability.

In fact, performance over a period of three years or less are mostly impacted by asset allocation factors.

All these factors can be managed with better, more in-depth, fundamental research: a better understanding of the intrinsic value of the security - or fund - you invest in, and how that intrinsic value compounds over time.

This should allow investors to better understand their margin of safety, manage downside risk and allocate capital more efficiently.

Ultimately, better long-term outcomes while carrying less short-term risk, is possible.

However, it requires a willingness to be different; a high conviction and high-quality portfolio; efficient capital allocation, underpinned by a fundamental understanding of the intrinsic value…and patience!

Ernst Knacke is head of research at Shard Capital