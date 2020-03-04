Prusik IM
Tour de France 2019: The funds winning the race
Which product is worthy of the yellow jersey?
Prusik IM to revamp Heather Manners' Asia small-cap fund
Fund to be renamed the Prusik Asia Emerging Opps fund
Asian financial crisis: What lessons have been learned 20 years on?
In the years prior to 1997, the countries known as the Asian tigers (Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand) experienced extraordinary economic performance along with macroeconomic stability.
Prusik CIO: Asian frontiers offer 'classic' opportunities
Invest in regions which are uncorrelated to the political uncertainty
Prusik's Manners: Why Vietnam is an emerging hotspot in Asia
Prusik's Heather Manners is backing Vietnam as an Asian hotspot, as the country gears up to sign trade agreements, apply for MSCI membership and increase foreign ownership limits.
Managers warn of 'massive repercussions' from unwinding of China bubble
Fund managers have warned the Chinese government's latest intervention to halt a stock market rout will not be enough to prevent a noticeable slowdown for the world's second largest economy, with huge repercussions for global growth.
In pictures: Fund Manager of the Year Award Winners
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2015
Investment Week celebrated the 20th anniversary of its flagship Fund Manager of the Year Awards at a glittering ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall last night.
The firms vying to be the 'Asian Nutmeg': Prusik taps into ASEAN financials story
