GAM makes new hire for emerging market equity team

GAM Asset Management has appointed Lynn Xing as a member of the firm's Hong Kong-based emerging market equity team.

Xing, who joined the firm after three years at the Bank of China where she specialised in private equity fund investment, will report to portfolio manager Rob Mumford.

Mumford, also based in Hong Kong, manages the firm's Asian and Chinese equity investment strategies.

He said: "Lynn brings an exceptional and diverse range of skills to the team. It's great to have her on board."

Prior to Bank of China, Xing spent four years at EY as part of its transaction advisory service, and also held roles at North Sea Capital and Copenhagen Property.

The GAM emerging market equity team, which combines top down modelling and bottom up analysis as part of its investment process, is managed by Tim Love from London.

Love said: "We are excited about the prospects for emerging markets at this stage of the cycle as an investment grade laggard appealing to value, growth and yield investors - and are thrilled Lynn has joined us on this adventure."