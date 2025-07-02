PIMCO bolsters wealth team with ex-Janus Henderson UK retail head

Bond giant PIMCO has appointed Simon Hillenbrand as head of its global wealth management business in the UK, after more than 12 months as an adviser to the firm.
Hillenbrand has also been named executive vice president at the firm and will spearhead PIMCO's UK global wealth management team, which works closely with financial advisers and wealth managers across the UK. PIMCO hires ex-George Osborne aide and BlackRock manager for senior adviser role Prior to his advisory role, he spent more than 14 years at Janus Henderson Investors as head of UK retail. Previously, he had a near seven-year stint at New Star Asset Management and tenures at Invesco Perpetual and Morgan Grenfell Asset Management. Set to report to managing director and head of...
