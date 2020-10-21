Struggling GAM reports more outflows

Beleaguered Swiss fund manager GAM reported further outflows for the third quarter, albeit less dramatic than those it has suffered in some periods in recent years.

Group assets under management (AUM) rose to CHF120.4bn as at 30 September 2020, up from CHF119.4bn as at 30 June.

In investment management, the company saw net outflows of CHF2.4bn, partly offset by positive net market and FX movements of CHF0.8bn. AUM totalled CHF33.9bn.

In the company's private label business, AUM edged up to CHF86.5bn, from CHF83.9bn, helped by inflows of CHF0.4bn.

GAM shares were little changed in early trade, but are down more than 90% on their level of five years ago.

In 2018, it suffered massive outflows and had to close some funds. Fixed income chief Tim Haywood was accused of breaching compliance rules. GAM later fired Haywood.

GAM issues fourth profit warning in two years

The company said Jill Barber will join on 2 November as global head of institutional solutions and partner with Jeremy Roberts, global head of distribution, to lead sales and distribution.

It pointed to increased cross-selling opportunities between investment management and private labelling.

Chief executive Peter Sanderson said the company was "seeing high levels of positive client interaction with a strong focus on growth opportunities".

He added: "We have in place strong leadership across the firm to deliver on the opportunity for GAM to grow. I continue to be proud of how our employees are navigating the Covid-19 environment with increased levels of collaboration and innovation."

GAM said it expects the market environment to remain volatile.