people move
Mark Barnett to join Tellworth to launch UK equity income fund
Left Invesco in May 2020
RSMR appoints James Senior as first head of marketing
Newly created role
GAM makes new hire for emerging market equity team
Lynn Xing joins from Bank of China
Loomis Sayles CIO Park steps down
David Waldman to replace outgoing exec
HSBC GAM hires head of long-term equities from Barings
Former head of equity income
Hargreaves Lansdown hires BBC journalist Susannah Streeter as senior analyst
Joins as senior investment and market analyst
Seilern IM appoints new CEO
Jean-Michel Boehm to remain executive director
Gresham House appoints director of sustainable investment
Gresham House has hired Rebecca Craddock-Taylor as its director of sustainable investment – a newly-created role for the firm.
Copia Capital Management appoints managing director as part of wider expansion
Also adds distribution capabilities
Aviva appoints Amanda Blanc CEO as Tulloch departs
Aviva has today (6 July) announced the appointment of Amanda Blanc – an independent non-executive director at the firm – as CEO, following Maurice Tulloch's decision to step down from the role and retire from his position on the company’s board.
Catley Lakeman appoints group CEO and head of distribution
Ex-BlackRock execs Stenning and Hughes switch
Ossiam hires head of responsible investment and sustainability
Philippe Chanzy appointed deputy CEO
William Blair hires EMD portfolio manager
Johnny Chen joins from NN Investment Partners
Federated Hermes appoints Cantor and Kukuljan in double impact investing hires
Follows Crockford departure