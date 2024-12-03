Goshawk AM: 'Passive is risky' and the case for active management in a global market

“The risk managers in the City will disagree with me fundamentally, but I am going to say passive is risky,” argued Goshawk Asset Management fund manager Alex Illingworth as he emphasised the increasing importance of strong active management in a global market.
Illingworth left Artemis Investments at the end of last year, departing alongside the retiring Simon Edelsten, with who he has since reunited at the pair's new venture, Goshawk Asset Management. Goshawk is backed by Christopher Mills' Harwood Capital Management, and recently acquired Vermeer Investment Management, with leading fund managers Charlie Fricker, James Rowsell and Tim Gregory joining forces on the Goshawk strategies. In a basement boardroom in Mayfair, Investment Week sat down with Illingworth, Edelsten, Fricker and Gregory, each chiming in regularly in a manner akin to t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes