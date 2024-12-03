Goshawk AM: 'Passive is risky' and the case for active management in a global market

Illingworth left Artemis Investments at the end of last year, departing alongside the retiring Simon Edelsten, with who he has since reunited at the pair's new venture, Goshawk Asset Management. Goshawk is backed by Christopher Mills' Harwood Capital Management, and recently acquired Vermeer Investment Management, with leading fund managers Charlie Fricker, James Rowsell and Tim Gregory joining forces on the Goshawk strategies. In a basement boardroom in Mayfair, Investment Week sat down with Illingworth, Edelsten, Fricker and Gregory, each chiming in regularly in a manner akin to t...