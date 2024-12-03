PRS REIT in 'active discussions' to sell investment trust

In a stock exchange notice today (3 December), the PRSR board said a number of parties have shown interest in acquiring the vehicle and, as a result, it has made a dataroom available to them. PRS REIT launches strategic review and puts potential sale on the table A potential sale of PRSR is part of the wider strategic review into the trust and its future, which came as a result of shareholder feedback and the need to enhance value for them. However, since there is no certainty that an M&A deal can be reached, the PRSR board noted all other options remain available to the trust and ...