PGIM's multi-asset arm poaches from Goldman Sachs AM for head of portfolio management role

In his new role, Dong will be responsible for designing and managing multi-asset portfolios for institutional clients, including developing and applying relative value views across public and private investment strategies. He will share portfolio management responsibilities with co-head Jonathan Holt and report to chief investment officer Alfred Lerman. At GSAM, he served as co-head of OCIO portfolio management, where he led a team of portfolio managers, overseeing strategic and dynamic asset allocation, portfolio implementation, and risk management for OCIO portfolios globally. ...