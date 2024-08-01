A passive decade: Only 35% of active funds outperform tracker alternative over ten years

The 2024 figure is not unusual, with the previous decade reflecting an identical picture. Over the last ten years, just 35% of active equity funds recorded better results than their passive counterpart. Adding to this active management woe, the 35% figure marked a drop from 2023's active outperformance reading of 36%. AJ Bell's Manager versus Machine report found that the weak active performance was partly driven by the dominance of global and US focused funds and their concentration on a small number of technology stocks. Less than 40% of active equity managers beat average p...