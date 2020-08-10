active vs passive

Passive-only fund of funds outperform active counterparts - Morningstar

Funds

Passive-only fund of funds outperform active counterparts - Morningstar

Fees play a big part

clock 10 August 2020 •
Pridham Report: Investors flock to active and sustainable management as confidence returns

Funds

Pridham Report: Investors flock to active and sustainable management as confidence returns

RLAM, Baillie Gifford and Liontrust lead net retail sales

clock 03 August 2020 •
John Redwood: There is 'no such thing' as active or passive investors

Funds

John Redwood: There is 'no such thing' as active or passive investors

What makes a good portfolio?

clock 27 May 2020 •
Investors plough record £2.6bn into equity funds in April

Funds

Investors plough record £2.6bn into equity funds in April

Calastone data

clock 06 May 2020 •
UK fund industry suffers worst-ever monthly outflows

Funds

UK fund industry suffers worst-ever monthly outflows

£8.7bn withdrawn from funds

clock 20 April 2020 •
Retail investors favour passives during market sell-off

Funds

Retail investors favour passives during market sell-off

'Active versus passive debate back in the spotlight'

clock 02 April 2020 •
Active v Passive: Which strategy is better suited to ESG investing?

Funds

Active v Passive: Which strategy is better suited to ESG investing?

Splits views on fund types

clock 20 March 2020 •
Lyxor rubbishes claims active management is in 'terminal decline'

ETFs

Lyxor rubbishes claims active management is in 'terminal decline'

'Exaggerated'

clock 19 November 2018 •
Schroders' Parbrook: Investors wrongly sold Asian equity ETFs for middle class story

Asia

Schroders' Parbrook: Investors wrongly sold Asian equity ETFs for middle class story

Unlikely to give exposure to rising middle class

clock 03 May 2018 •
Trustpilot