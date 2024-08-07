Janus Henderson CEO Dibadj on leveraging acquisitions to 'fill in the gaps'

Since Ali Dibadj stepped in as CEO of Janus Henderson Investors in 2022 the company has made a plethora of acquisitions across various units of the business, and is showing no signs of stopping.
Dibadj took over as CEO of Janus Henderson just over two years ago, succeeding Dick Weil, who retired after a 12-year tenure at the firm, including five years as CEO. Since taking on the role, Dibadj has been focused on building out the firm's product offering to match the areas it already specialises in, which he has supplemented with various acquisitions. In July this year, the asset manager completed its takeover of European ETF business Tabula Investment Management, which the CEO said was part of the firm's ambition to become a "trusted and credible player in the European ETF mark...
