US equites
Market Movers Blog: FTSE 100 dips into bear market territory in fourth-biggest daily fall on record
Latest news and analysis
Square Mile's Hasler: Postcards from North America
Market drivers becoming harder to predict
JPMAM launches pair of multi-factor ETFs
UCITS vehicles
US midterms: Damp squib or another 'sugar rush' for US economy?
Markets rose following result
Gallery: The impact of the US midterm elections on five sectors
US heads to the polls on Tuesday
GAM's Howard: The relentless logic of the S&P 500
How US market is overcoming obstacles
Kestrel IP slashes equities exposure ahead of 'tech-driven Q3 slowdown'
'Tech shares are very near their peak'
WisdomTree expands ETF range with double smart-beta launch
Japanese and US equities
Goldman Sachs AM launches US small cap fund
High conviction approach
European markets start to rebound after Italy's 'encouraging' bond auction
Political leaders in talks
Lyxor looks to end ETF price war with launch of low-cost core range
Fees as low as 0.04%
PIMCO's Sundstrom: It is the first time in my career where FX has had such a deep impact on asset selection
Underweight European equities
BNY Mellon IM brings US large cap fund to UK market
UCITS version of fund available to US investors
ETF Snapshot: All asset classes record positive flows
Data from TrackInsight
7IM co-seeds micro-cap fund as US 'in foothills' of better environment for active managers
Invested in THB US Opportunities UCITS fund
ETF Snapshot: US large caps attract €7bn on Trump's tax reform agenda
Data from TrackInsight