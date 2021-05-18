Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Louie French of Tilney Smith & Williamson

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Louie French, the lead portfolio manager of Tilney's sustainable portfolios and services.

They discuss the industry's net zero targets, what asset managers can do to improve their impact reporting, and why finding good quality alternatives funds in this area is a challenge for fund selectors.

As the lead portfolio manager of Tilney's sustainable portfolios and services, French runs the Tilney Active Sustainable Portfolio and Sustainable MPS range, which recently won Best ESG Strategy at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.

He also helps design and seed new funds in the market, was previously the chairman of a successful local government pension scheme and is one of the judges of the Investment Week Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards.

