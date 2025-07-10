The contrast between investors who continue to prioritise sustainability and those who appear to have little interest in environmental issues remains as stark as ever, according to new data released this week by HSBC. MainStreet Partners' Daniele Cat Berro: Europe's good intentions and poor execution According to the banking giant's ninth HSBC Sustainability Sentiment Survey - previously known as the ESG Sentiment Survey - the incorporation of sustainability into investment decisions has grown among those investment firms that have traditionally prioritised environmental action. Bu...