Quilter Cheviot's renames Climate fund range as it adopts SDR label

'Sustainability Focus’ label adopted

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Quilter Cheviot is set to rename its Climate Assets fund range as part of taking on the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime.

From 8 September, the suite of funds will be called Quilter Cheviot Sustainable Opportunities, with both the currency Balanced and Growth strategies taking on the new name as both funds meet the criteria for the SDR label.  SDR pause for portfolio management: sigh of relief or indefinite 'limbo'? Quilter Cheviot said they adopted the name to describe its "unchanged approach to finding sustainable investment opportunities across the funds' five investment themes", including health and wellbeing, clean energy, food, water, and resource efficiency.  Claudia Quiroz, head of sustainable...

