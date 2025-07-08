Quilter Cheviot's renames Climate fund range as it adopts SDR label

From 8 September, the suite of funds will be called Quilter Cheviot Sustainable Opportunities, with both the currency Balanced and Growth strategies taking on the new name as both funds meet the criteria for the SDR label. SDR pause for portfolio management: sigh of relief or indefinite 'limbo'? Quilter Cheviot said they adopted the name to describe its "unchanged approach to finding sustainable investment opportunities across the funds' five investment themes", including health and wellbeing, clean energy, food, water, and resource efficiency. Claudia Quiroz, head of sustainable...