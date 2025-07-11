Business and Human Rights Resource Centre: Ignorance no longer a defence for unethical tech investments

The tech sector, in particular, is coming under increasing scrutiny for its role in conflict-affected and high-risk areas (CAHRAs), such as eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where violence is escalating. This growing volatility has serious implications for investors in such stocks and leaves them open to increased risks. Global ESG backlash has not eroded demand for UK green bonds A recent review by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre into how tech companies source tantalum - a critical mineral for nearly all electronic devices - reveals alarming gaps in corpora...