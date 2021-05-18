RWC Partners launches OEIC version of GEM UCITS fund with John Malloy at helm

RWC Partners has launched an OEIC version of its Global Emerging Markets UCITS fund for the UK wholesale market, which will be managed by John Malloy.

The TM RWC Global Emerging Markets OEIC is a long-only fund investing in 50 to 70 stocks across global emerging and frontier markets, with a focus on companies "exhibiting strong growth characteristics that are not yet reflected in the share price".

According to figures from RWC Partners, the RWC Global Emerging Markets UCITS fund, which launched in 2015, has generated returns of 60.3% and 9.6% net of fees over one and three years, outperforming the index by 27% and 10.5% respectively.

The RWC Partners Emerging and Frontier Markets team is co-managed by Malloy alongside James Johnstone.

Gary Tuffield, head of European distribution at RWC Partners, said: "John, James and the 20-strong emerging and frontier markets equity team have been running this strategy with an impressive track record for institutional investors and as a Luxembourg domiciled fund.

"The team's index agnostic, opportunistic approach has been honed for over two decades, and the depth of experience allows them to participate in different opportunities that are usually off the beaten track."

Malloy added that the OEIC is the "latest step" in opening up its strategy to a broader range of investors.

"The launch coincides with an encouraging outlook for emerging markets with a combination of unprecedented global stimulus, structural tailwinds, secular growth in various emerging themes in addition to attractive fundamentals and valuations," he said.

The new OEIC fund adds to the firm's existing OEIC range comprising the TM RWC UK Equity Income fund and TM RWC Global Equity Income fund.

Tuffield added that the launch of the OEIC will provide investors with an "easier way to access the skill of our team and the clear opportunities that exist in emerging markets".