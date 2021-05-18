Edmond de Rothschild Group targets M&A to double AUM in five years - reports

Edmond de Rothschild Group is eyeing acquisitions as part of plans to double AUM, and has hired former Amundi Asset Management chief executive Yves Perrier to its board, according to the Financial Times.

In an interview given to the FT, the group's president Ariane de Rothschild said it was looking at buying asset managers and private banks, "or hiring smaller teams".

She told the FT: "The industry is fragmented with lots of smaller players out there and I think it's important to try to consolidate. I would expect that we double the size of our assets under management in the next five years."

Amundi CEO Perrier steps down as firm reports highest-ever profit in Q4

Perrier, who announced in February that he would be stepping down as chief executive of Amundi Asset Management, is due to join the group and holding company board next month as a director.

He announced his departure as the asset manager reported its highest-ever profit in the fourth quarter at €288m, with net inflows of €14.4bn during the three months.

During his ten years as chief executive, Perrier turned Amundi into Europe's largest asset manager, having been created as a result of a merger of the asset management arms of banking giants Crédit Agricole and Société Générale.

Edmond de Rothschild Group describes itself as a "conviction-driven" investment house and has businesses in private banking, asset management, private equity, corporate finance, real estate, and institutional and fund services, with assets of CHF167bn.

In 2019, the Rothschild family delisted Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A. and now holds 100% of the capital.

De Rothschild told the FT that the firm had started to "look at Asian markets" and developing its presence in the Middle East, adding that within asset management "our bias is towards private equity, real estate and infrastructure".

The FT reported that although De Rothschild would not comment on the Greensill scandal, she emphasised the firm's low-risk approach.

"We, by definition, are low risk because it's my duty to protect my clients' money and it's my duty to protect my family's money," she said.