Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with John Fleetwood of Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to John Fleetwood, director of responsible and sustainable investing at Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research.

They discuss the 'sea change' in attitudes towards responsible investing, the role of ratings, and why more needs to be done to improve education in this area.

Fleetwood oversees responsible and sustainable investing, having founded 3D Investing in 2015, which was acquired by Square Mile in 2020. He focusses on researching responsible, sustainable and impact investment funds to enable advisers and asset managers to develop model portfolios with a remit to invest for good.

He is also the editor of the Good Investment Review - a half-yearly in-depth report of the sector - and 3D Investing is a founding partner of the Big Exchange.

