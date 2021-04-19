UK Government borrowed extra $589bn in 2020 to run the world's largest budget deficit during the pandemic

The UK borrowed an additional $589bn in 2020, up 24% year on year to $3trn, meaning it ran the world’s largest budget deficit as part of government efforts to shore up the economy during the pandemic, according to Janus Henderson’s Sovereign Debt Index.

In 2020, the budget deficit was worth a fifth of the UK economy, as the findings from the first edition of the Sovereign Debt Index showed that the largest countries borrowed the most.

The US, Japan and China alone accounted for more than half of the world's new government borrowing in 2020, Janus Henderson reported.

The index showed that the UK's national debt is more than five times larger than in 1995, up 418%, while the economy has only doubled in size (+94%) and with borrowing having soared $8,500 per person in 2020, the UK now owes $44,559 per person - the ninth highest in the world.

The US, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, Canada, Japan and Singapore all ran deficits at least one-eighth the size of their economies.

An exception was Taiwan - the index found that its debts remained almost unchanged year-on-year relative to GDP as the country's swift response to Covid-19 meant its economy expanded.

Bethany Payne, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, said that despite debts at record levels, financing costs are so cheap that "borrowing was the right call".

Payne said: "Economic growth is the most painless way to overcome large government borrowing. The recovery from Covid-19 is going to be very uneven. Service-driven economies like the UK that had a tough 2020 should rebound faster than manufacturing-driven economies like Germany that were less affected by the drop in global demand in 2020."

Global government debts climbed 17.4% last year, up by $9.3trn, ending the year at a record $62.5trn - an increase equivalent to one seventh of global GDP.

Janus Henderson revealed that the world's governments took on eight years' worth of borrowing in 2020 in an effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, with government debt now worth $13,050 for each citizen.

She added that many countries' borrowing had been focused on loans that will need to be repaid "in relatively short order", creating a risk of having to refinance large amounts of debt at higher rates in future.

"This is not the case for the UK, which enjoys the longest maturity profile in the world and leaves the country less exposed," Payne said.

Janus Henderson has forecast that government borrowing will jump again in 2021, by around $4trn, adding $768 per person.

But it expects that debt levels have already peaked.

Jim Cielinski, global head of fixed income, said: "Investors have enjoyed superb returns from bonds in recent years, with UK government bonds particularly strong performers, but interest rates are now on the way up again and that presents risks.

"Central banks will work to keep rates low for now, but stronger economies tend to be bad news for bond prices."