IA Targeted Absolute Return sector beats UK All Companies to become most viewed by advisers in Q1 2021

Advisers have shown a renewed interest in targeted absolute return strategies despite their ‘chequered relationship’ with the funds, as the IA Targeted Absolute Return became the most-viewed sector in the first quarter of 2021, according to Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research.

Its latest quarterly Market Intelligence Report revealed a 13.6% increase in views of this sector on the fourth quarter of 2020, overtaking the IA UK All Companies sector to account for 18.8% of all searches on Square Mile's Academy of Funds.

The IA UK All Companies sector accounted for 18.3% of all searches, ahead of the IA Global sector, which came in at third place with 8.9% of all views.

"It is interesting to note that our MI Report registered a strong interest in the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector, which moved from 8th place in Q4 2020 to number one over the last quarter, leapfrogging UK All Companies which has led the pack for some time," said Jock Glover, chief operating officer, research and consulting at Square Mile.

"Advisers have historically had a chequered relationship with funds within the Targeted Absolute Return sector and this suggests a change in sentiment towards them."

The most-researched fund overall in the quarter was the BNY Mellon Real Return fund, which registered a 13.8% increase in views from the previous quarter, with 15.1% of all views.

The second most popular, garnering 10.1% of all views, was the ES R&M UK Recovery fund, which Square Mile attributed to the belief that the UK is increasingly attractive in light of the resolution of Brexit negotiations and the largely successful roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

However, it reported that trends at a fund level were "not as clear cut" as in previous quarters, given that UK special situations and recovery strategies featured strongly, as well as fixed income funds. The Schroders Sterling Corporate Bond fund was the third most viewed during the quarter.

Views of funds with Square Mile ‘responsible ratings' were also dominated by BNY Mellon, with its Sustainable Global Dynamic Bond fund the most popular, accounting for 15.4% of all views.

While BNY Mellon was the most-viewed fund group overall, Square Mile suggested that the interest was mainly driven by the news that it is repositioning several of its investment firms.

Glover added: "That there was no discernible pattern among views at a fund level could mean that advisers are maintaining an open approach to fund selection, using a broader range of strategies to capture the opportunities across markets as we begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic."

The latest report picked up on a change in viewing patterns by investment outcome.

Capital Accumulation remained in first place but increased its share of views significantly from 47.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 59.8% in the first quarter of this year, whereas income as an outcome fell from 25.8% to 13.4%.

Views by asset class saw equity decline to 46% from 50.8%, although it remained the most popular overall, while multi-asset edged up to 33% from 31% and fixed income from 18% to 19.9%.

Square Mile's Academy of Funds comprised of 331 funds as of 31 March 2021.