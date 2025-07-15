Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2025

Investment Week is pleased to unveil the shortlist for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2025.
Now in their 19th year, these awards are intended to honour asset managers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing. At a time of regulatory upheaval and greater scrutiny than ever before on sustainable investing, these awards have an important part to play in identifying leaders and best practice in this rapidly evolving area. We will celebrate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 17 September, which ...
