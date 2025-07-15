Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2025

Ceremony on 17 September

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 7 min read

Investment Week is pleased to unveil the shortlist for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2025.

Now in their 19th year, these awards are intended to honour asset managers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.  At a time of regulatory upheaval and greater scrutiny than ever before on sustainable investing, these awards have an important part to play in identifying leaders and best practice in this rapidly evolving area. We will celebrate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 17 September, which ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

The big questions around re-evaluating risk for the retail investment industry

Artemis' Gent on how active houses can succeed in an evolving marketplace and strategies for growth

More on ESG

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2025
Funds

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2025

Ceremony on 17 September

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 15 July 2025 • 7 min read
Business and Human Rights Resource Centre: Ignorance no longer a defence for unethical tech investments
Investment

Business and Human Rights Resource Centre: Ignorance no longer a defence for unethical tech investments

Tantalum’s hidden costs

Blanca Racionero Gomez
clock 11 July 2025 • 4 min read
HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors' approach to sustainability
ESG

HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors' approach to sustainability

Survey polled 144 financial services professionals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot